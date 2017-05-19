The Asian Development Bank has raised INR 3 billion ($46.19 million) through the issuance of rupee-linked green bonds to back the development of 709 MW of solar and wind capacity in six states in India."Green bonds are an increasingly important source of financing for climate change projects," said Pierre Van Peteghem, treasurer for the ADB. "It is a natural next step for ADB to issue green bonds in a local currency."The Manila-based development lender will use the proceeds to provide financing for the ReNew Clean Energy Project, under which solar arrays and wind farms will be built throughout the South Asian nation. The ADB will finance the installations in cooperation with the JICA LEAP Fund, a joint infrastructure investment fund set up last year in cooperation with the Japan International ...

