Poland has installed around 101 MW of new PV installations in 2016, according to the report on the Polish PV market "Rynek fotowoltaiki w Polsce 2017" published by Polish state-owned renewable energy institute Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO).

This is more than expected by the local solar association Polish Society for Photovoltaics (PV POLAND), which in mid-March told pv magazine it expected approximately 90 MW for last year.

At the end of 2016, the country's cumulative installed capacity had reached 199 MW. Of this capacity, around 99 MW is represented by installations built under the green certificate scheme and registered by local energy regulator URE, while the remaining 100 MW consists of PV systems installed under net metering.

Of the newly installed PV registered last year, around 73 MW comes in the form of

