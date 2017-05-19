

For immediate release 19(th) May 2017



Hygea vct plc



Results of Annual General Meeting voting



The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held today, all resolutions were duly passed.



The votes and proxies received were as follows:-



Resolution In Favour In Favour Discretion Discretion Against Against Withheld votes Votes % of Votes % of Votes % of proxies proxies proxies received received received



1 1,490,231 99.72 0 0 4,400 0.28 6,067



2 1,477,156 99.18 0 0 12,275 0.82 11,067



3 1,466,156 97.91 10,000 0.67 21,342 1.42 3,000



4 1,466,156 97.91 10,000 0.67 21,342 1.42 3,000



5 1,482,156 98.98 0 0 15,342 1.02 3,000



6 1,493,298 100 0 0 0 0 7,200



7 1,483,223 99.05 0 0 14,275 0.95 3,000



8 1,480,223 99.05 0 0 14,275 0.95 6,000



9 1,480,223 98.85 0 0 17,275 1.15 3,000



Enquiries:



John Hustler, Hygea vct plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Roland Cornish, Beaumont Cornish Limited on 020 7628 3396



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hygea VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



3125610R13



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX