

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada consumer prices for April and retail sales for March at 8:30 am ET Friday. The inflation is forecast to rise 0.5 percent on month following a 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie rose against the greenback and the aussie, it fell against the euro. Against the yen, it held steady.



The loonie was worth 1.5165 against the euro, against the yen, 1.0092 against the aussie and 1.3559 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



