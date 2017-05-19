Latest Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Research - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Osteoporosis is the most common metabolic bone disorder, and is characterized by low bone mass accompanied by microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue. The consequent increase in bone fragility results in osteoporosis patients being prone to sustaining fractures. Although the majority of osteoporosis patients are postmenopausal women, it is not a female-only disease.

It is estimated that one in three women and one in five men aged over 50 years will sustain an osteoporosis-related fracture, and the associated complications represent a huge socioeconomic burden. Treatment of osteoporosis can be a challenge as bone loss is essentially symptomless until a fracture occurs, which can lead to difficulties with diagnosis and patient compliance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EPIDEMIOLOGY: OSTEOPOROSIS

Forecast: Osteopenia

Forecast: Osteoporosis

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths and Limitations

2. MARKETED DRUGS: OSTEOPOROSIS



Product Overview

Bisphosphonates

Estrogens and SERMs

Calcitonin

Other Drug Classes

Product profile: Forteo

Product profile: Prolia

3. PIPELINE: OSTEOPOROSIS



Clinical Pipeline Overview

Comparator Therapy

Recently Discontinued Drugs

Product profile (late stage): Evenity

Product profile (late stage): abaloparatide

