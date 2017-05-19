sprite-preloader
19.05.2017
PR Newswire

Latest Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Research - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis" report to their offering.

Osteoporosis is the most common metabolic bone disorder, and is characterized by low bone mass accompanied by microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue. The consequent increase in bone fragility results in osteoporosis patients being prone to sustaining fractures. Although the majority of osteoporosis patients are postmenopausal women, it is not a female-only disease.

It is estimated that one in three women and one in five men aged over 50 years will sustain an osteoporosis-related fracture, and the associated complications represent a huge socioeconomic burden. Treatment of osteoporosis can be a challenge as bone loss is essentially symptomless until a fracture occurs, which can lead to difficulties with diagnosis and patient compliance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EPIDEMIOLOGY: OSTEOPOROSIS

  • Forecast: Osteopenia
  • Forecast: Osteoporosis
  • Epidemiologist Insight
  • Strengths and Limitations

2. MARKETED DRUGS: OSTEOPOROSIS

  • Product Overview
  • Bisphosphonates
  • Estrogens and SERMs
  • Calcitonin
  • Other Drug Classes
  • Product profile: Forteo
  • Product profile: Prolia

3. PIPELINE: OSTEOPOROSIS

  • Clinical Pipeline Overview
  • Comparator Therapy
  • Recently Discontinued Drugs
  • Product profile (late stage): Evenity
  • Product profile (late stage): abaloparatide

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3sh4lf/osteoporosis

