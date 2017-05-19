

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Friday marks the first day of Melania Trump's first foreign tour as America's First Lady.



She joins President Donald Trump on an eight-day, five-stop trek to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome, Brussels, and Sicily, the White House said.



Saudi Arabia is the first country that the Trumps are visiting, and it is not clear what Melania's dress code will be. However, the hosts have not given any instruction regarding the Slovenia-born former model's dressing in the conservative Islamic country, reports say.



'We welcome any style in clothing,' RIA Novosti quoted Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir as saying.



Saudi King is hosting an official dinner for the president and the first lady on Saturday evening.



In addition to accompanying her husband throughout the trip, the First Lady will also participate in many of her own events.



In the latter part of the trip, Melania Trump will attend spousal programs at the NATO and G-7 summits. She will conclude the trip by delivering remarks to United States military personnel and families in Italy.



Melania, the third wife of Trump, said she is very excited for the upcoming trip. 'This will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives,' according to her.



The first couple will return to Washington on May 27.



