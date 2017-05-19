Clayco: CRG Developing First Phase of Bausch + Lomb Warehouse Expansion in Greenville, Partners with Gramercy Property Trust

The Class-A Pharmaceutical Warehouse will be 432,000 Square Feet, with the Option to Expand by an Additional 432,000 Square Feet

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / CRG, the real estate arm of Clayco, is developing a 432,000-square-foot Class-A pharmaceutical warehouse in Greenville, South Carolina pre-leased to Bausch + Lomb. This is the first phase of the project. Phase two allows Bausch + Lomb to expand operations by an additional 432,000 square feet.





"In partnership with Gramercy Property Trust, CRG is pleased to announce the development of the state-of-the-art facility in Greenville, South Carolina," CRG president Chris McKee said.

"This development is important to Bausch + Lomb's already established operations in the area."

Bausch + Lomb already operates a manufacturing facility located 4 miles from the new site with close proximity to I-85 and I-385.

"CRG has been a great partner to work with throughout the design and building process. We are looking forward to a successful completion of this project and being able to move into our new site." Valeant Distribution and Logistics Executive Director Len Westermann said.

Parent company Clayco is the design-build firm. Its subsidiary Forum Studio Inc. is the architect.

Once completed, the 432,000 square foot facility will include a 38 foot clear height temperature controlled warehouse, ESFR sprinkler system, 42 loading docks, one drive-in door, an expansion pad adjacent to the building, 101 trailer spaces and 94 auto spaces.

The development represents significant growth in the area. South Carolina's largest employer, Michelin North America, is currently expanding operations at its Greenville location. BMW US Manufacturing Company has a plant located in nearby Greer, South Carolina.

Clayco's construction began back in March, with the pouring of the footings, foundation and floor slabs already completed. Steel slab erection is expected to begin soon. The building will be available for occupancy in October 2017. For more information go to www.realcrg.com/projects/bausch-lomb-pharmaceutical-warehouse.

About CRG:

CRG is a leading North American real estate developer headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, with offices in Chicago, Sacramento, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Northern New Jersey. The CRG team has developed more than 5,000 acres of land and delivered over 160 million square feet of commercial, industrial, multi-family and institutional assets exceeding $9 billion in value. For more information visit www.realcrg.com. Follow CRG on Twitter @CRG_Real_Estate.

About Clayco:

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering and construction firm that delivers clients around the world the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $1.691 billion in revenue for 2016, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions globally for commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.com.

About Bausch + Lomb:

Bausch + Lomb, a Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. company, is a leading global eye health organization that is solely focused on protecting, enhancing and restoring people's eyesight. Its core businesses include over-the-counter supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in more than 100 countries.

About Gramercy Property Trust:

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing single-tenant, net-leased industrial and office properties. The Company focuses on income producing properties leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe. To review the Company's latest news releases and other corporate documents, please visit the Company's website at www.gptreit.com or contact Investor Relations at 212-297-1000.

