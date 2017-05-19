Lost Cowboys Announces their Wall Paper Reinvented Prelaunch

The Beautiful Wall Tiles will be Made from Recycled Papers

LOS ANGELES,CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / John van Wolferen, founder of the young design studio Lost Cowboys, pleased to announce the Wall Paper Reinvented prelaunch. The wall tiles will be made of recycled papers that are created by the devoted artists from Lost Cowboys.

To learn more about the attractive and eco-friendly wallpaper and the Lost Cowboys studio, please check out https://goo.gl/E4qu1C.

As a company spokesperson noted, Wolferen and his team of creative designers are devoted to offering wall papers that are different than the traditional and "boring wall coverings" that many companies produce.

Instead, Lost Cowboys uses magazines and newspapers to create unique and eco-friendly wall coverings that are rolled, cut and folded into four different designs.

"Each tile is covered with carefully glued recycled pages of magazines," the spokesperson noted, adding that all of the wall coverings are fully hand crafted.

The production of the wall paper begins with collecting leftover magazines and papers, cutting the pages and selecting the different colors. Next, the team from Lost Cowboys will roll and fold each design and make enough pieces to cover the tiles. The MDF wooden backing will secure the dimensions and keep the tiles light.

"Imagine that 10 square feet of wall tiles contains about 1000 pages and be amazed what a gigantic job this is," the spokesperson said, adding that the tiles are also treated with a protective layer against sunlight fading and make it suitable for easy cleaning.

The tiles collection will come in three different sizes: 20 by 20 cm, 20 x 40 cm and 40 by 40 cm and in two color combos - multi-color and black and white.

In order to help pay for the costs associated with producing their wall paper and bringing it to the public, Wolferen and his team from Lost Cowboys recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, they hope to raise around $22,322 in American dollars through crowdfunding and help get their beautiful projects into as many homes and offices as possible - all at a fair price.

About Wall Paper Reinvented and the Lost Cowboys:

Lost Cowboys is a young design studio that develops creative and unique wall coverings and matching accent furniture for exclusive hospitality and commercial projects. Through crowdfunding platforms they create the possibility for consumers to get this wonderful product into each house or office. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/E4qu1C.

