The "Writing Your Name Book" a Keepsake Book Where Kids Write their Name for the First Time, is Officially Announced

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Alfonso Di Carlo, Founder and CEO of WYN Books, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the "Writing Your Name Book." The book will be a place for a child to write his or her name for the first time and capture the experience with a precious memento.

As a spokesperson for the "Writing Your Name Book" noted, the book introduces kids to the wacky and fun world of WYN the Writer, a lovable new character who will inspire kids to love to write their first name and start learning to write.

As a spokesperson for the "Writing Your Name Book" noted, the book introduces kids to the wacky and fun world of WYN the Writer, a lovable new character who will inspire kids to love to write their first name and start learning to write.

The book will teach associated letter identification, which will let kids see and say a number of pictures that are related to the first letter of their name. It will also encourage young kids to develop their pronunciation skills by practicing saying each letter using phonetic skills so they become familiar with each letter in their name.

Children will also learn the strokes that are necessary to write each letter in their name, and they can practice tracing each letter until they get used to writing them.

"Have them practice writing their name on their personal practice page and after they have mastered practicing writing their name and you both feel they are ready, have them write their name for the first time on the congratulations page and date it for successful completion," the spokesperson said, adding that the tear-out page may then be saved as a memento.

In order to help pay to print a large quantity of the books, Di Carlo recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, he hopes to raise $6,455 through crowdfunding.

