PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Instaclustr, which provides management, monitoring, and maintenance of Apache Cassandra™ databases, today announced that it has expanded its platform to now offer Elassandra and Kibana as a managed service -- the first in the industry to do so. Elassandra empowers developers with the ability to use Elasticsearch and search data directly from Cassandra, eliminating the need to create custom integration or synchronization code.

Elassandra is an open source solution for integrating Elasticsearch with Cassandra, offering users real-time search capabilities. It also smartly leverages APIs and tools related to Elasticsearch, such as the Kibana user interface. Following the original announcement of Elassandra at Apache Cassandra Summit 2016, Instaclustr instantly recognized the critical value Elassandra offered to developers -- as well as a need for the technology to be part of the company's managed service offerings.

Instaclustr has since been working closely with Elassandra's developers to create a first-of-its-kind Elassandra managed service that features first-rate support and technical expertise. Now, with development of this product completed, Instaclustr is proud to announce that the initial release of its managed Elassandra and Kibana offering is now available.

Key features of Instaclustr's Elassandra and Kibana managed service include:

The ability to use Elasticsearch functionality to retrieve data stored in Cassandra through CQL, using an Elasticsearch-based secondary index.





Fast and easy retrieval of data stored in Cassandra through standard Elasticsearch REST APIs.





Utilization of Kibana, a powerful user interface offering developers the capabilities to explore, analyze, and visualize data via search.





All managed services provisioned within minutes and fully monitored, managed, and supported by Instaclustr.





Elassandra services are accessible from Instaclustr's Spark and Zeppelin services, providing powerful search-based analytic capabilities.

"While Elasticsearch is a powerful tool offering tremendous value to businesses and developers on Cassandra, successfully implementing it had traditionally required jumping through technical hoops," said Peter Nichol, CEO, Instaclustr. "With the release of our Elassandra and Kibana managed service, we're able to remove the hurdles for enterprises. Doing so enables businesses to more quickly benefit from this technology, and have it delivered with the reliability and support that Instaclustr is known for. We're proud to add these new capabilities to our enterprise-grade solutions."

To learn more about Instaclustr's Elassandra and Kibana managed service, or to be considered for participation in private beta testing, please contact info@instaclustr.com.

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr is a company with extensive experience in designing, deploying and managing critical infrastructure for open source solutions that require immense scale.

Instaclustr delivers mission-critical, high performance and always-on data solutions for its customers. The company provides managed and hosted services for open source data management solutions such as Apache Cassandra and Apache Spark. It also delivers a wide range of related consulting and support services for these technologies.

Instaclustr's consulting expertise leverages the experience it has gained from almost 10 million node-hours of managing Apache Cassandra and related technologies. The staff includes experienced consultants with deep expertise in the technologies it supports, as well as extensive consulting experience.

For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr.