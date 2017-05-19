LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE)

Sales revenue for the first quarter was $725,472, a 187% increase over the same period in the prior year

Gross Profit was $355,072, a 191% increase over the same period in the prior year

Net income for the first quarter was $91,233

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE), a leading manufacturer of advanced radiation detection instrumentation, issued Form 10-Q on May 15, 2017, in which it announced profitable financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"We are thrilled about our first quarter performance in 2017," commented Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman of US Nuclear Corp. "We had a very productive start to the year, shipping several large orders that were on our backlog, while simultaneously capturing more sales to carry the momentum forward into the second quarter and position ourselves for an excellent year. We continued to see increasing demand for our DroneRAD product line, with several units currently in production and interest growing daily."

US Nuclear Corp. also opened a new office in Beijing, China during the first quarter of 2017. Robert added, "Technicians and product support specialists for our new office in China completed factory training earlier this year. We have already begun to see an increase in business in China as we are now able to communicate directly and more efficiently and offer local service/support to our customers."

US NUCLEAR CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, ------------------------- 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- Sales $ 725,472 $ 252,502 Cost of sales 370,400 130,278 ----------- ----------- Gross profit 355,072 122,224 Opertating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 257,741 230,270 ----------- ----------- Total operating expenses 257,741 230,270 Loss from operations 97,331 (108,046) Other expense Interest expense (6,098) (4,768) ----------- ----------- Total other expense (6,098) (4,768) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 91,233 (112,814) Provision for income taxes - - ----------- ----------- Net income (loss) $ 91,233 $ (112,814) =========== =========== Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 13,947,403 13,475,000 =========== =========== Earnings (loss) per shares - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.01) =========== =========== The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp. is a fully-reporting, publicly traded company on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board, traded under the ticker symbol UCLE. The Company's operations are principally engaged through its subsidiaries, operating two leading nuclear radiation detection companies, Overhoff Technology Corp. and Optron Scientific Company Inc. The Company designs, manufactures and markets branded, full line radiation detection and specialized advanced tritium technology for the nuclear energy industry and for emerging technological processes such as Thorium and Molten Salt (MSR) reactor technologies both domestically and internationally to customers such as United States Government Agencies, the U.S. Military, Homeland Security, Scientific Laboratories, Universities, Hospitals, nuclear reactor facilities in the United States, China, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, Russia and others.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

