CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, will host a live webinar with Ardent Partners on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11AM EDT / 8AM PDT.

The CPO Rising 2017: Tools of the Trade webinar will present the latest research findings revealed in Ardent Partners' most recent CPO Rising report, the annual benchmark report for procurement professionals, who want to have their fingers on the latest pulse of our industry. This twelfth annual report is part of an ongoing dialogue that the analyst firm has had with global Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs) and other procurement leaders.

Based on the perspectives and intentions of 313 CPOs and other procurement executives, webinar attendees will learn about the true state of procurement globally, while getting practitioner insights, as Determine and Ardent Partners are joined by the CPO of VSP Global, a leading vision care insurance company.

"Ardent Partners has been doing these reports for a dozen years, and their content has become required reading. CPO Rising 2017: Tools of the Trade is also the first version to really focus on the role of technology, where many of the findings address exactly what Determine does best on the Determine Cloud Platform. Moreover, we're really excited to do this webinar because of the diversity of knowledge the panel brings to the event"

-- Constantine Limberakis, Vice President of Product Marketing, Determine

During this live, one-hour webinar, Constantine Limberakis, Vice President of Product Marketing at Determine will be joined by Andrew Bartolini, Managing Partner and Chief Research Officer at Ardent Partners, and Greg Tennyson, current CPO of VSP Global (and former CPO at Salesforce and Oracle), to discuss the findings of the research, address benchmark statistics, and provide recommendations and insights for procurement teams looking to accelerate their organizations' efforts at becoming best-in-class.

Topics addressed will include the state of the CPO, Procurement's performance and other highlights and management strategies that leading CPOs are using to create the most value for their organizations.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the supply management strategies, processes, and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizational transformation within the enterprise.

Ardent Partners actively covers the supply management solutions marketplace and produces research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and identify the best-fit solution(s) for their specific needs. We believe our team's first-hand experience evaluating, developing, packaging, deploying, and using supply management solutions on behalf of enterprises in the Global 2000 and public sector makes us eminently qualified to advise our clients to make smart decisions in this area.

We aspire to be the preeminent source of supply management expertise and thought leadership for solution providers and practitioners alike.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

