CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Antioquia Gold Inc. ("Antioquia" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AGD)(OTCQX: AGDXF) At the request of IIROC, Antioquia wishes to confirm that Antioquia's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Antioquia in accordance with TSXV policies also announces that it has terminated its contract with its Vice President, Investor Relations, Mr. Jim Decker, effective June 18, 2017. Antioquia's management does not view this as a material change in the Company's operations.

For further information on Antioquia Inc., visit our website at www.antioquiagoldinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Antioquia Gold Inc.

Mr. Rodger Roden

CFO

416-435-4418



