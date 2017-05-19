VisoCon receives a seven-digit investment for the marketing of eyeson

Austrian high-tech company VisoCon is excited to have Hermann Hauser join as an investor. Hauser is the co-founder of the British semiconductor company ARM, which was acquired by the Japanese technology company SoftBank for 31 billion last year. Hermann Hauser is one of the most influential technology investors in Europe.

"With this investment, we will ensure the global breakthrough of our flagship product eyeson. An additional financing round with US venture capital investors is already in preparation", states Andreas Kröpfl, VisoCon CEO and founder.

The software company VisoCon is a technology leader in smart video collaboration solutions. The core product is eyeson, a cloud-based software solution providing a video conferencing platform for optimizing collaboration. Technically it is based on a patented real-time communication server with Single-Stream-Technology, providing high video and audio quality regardless of the number of participants.

eyeson is already available for several online collaboration tools, such as Slack, Dropbox and Atlassian, more will follow. Developers can easily integrate eyeson's API in their own apps.

The patented Single-Stream-Technology is unique and provides extraordinary possibilities, such as including data streams into video conferences. Gartner named VisoCon among only four other companies as a Cool Vendor in its 2017 Unified Communications. Gartner is the world's leading IT research and advisory company.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Unified Communications, 2017, May 2017

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

