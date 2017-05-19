Global Ulcerative Colitis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2015-2035 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ulcerative Colitis Market and Forecast Analysis" report to their offering.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that is characterized by inappropriate diffuse inflammation of the rectal and colonic mucosa, which occurs in the innermost layer of the intestinal lining. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, incurable disease with low mortality that is generally diagnosed in adolescence and early adulthood.

Ulcerative colitis is currently an idiopathic condition, the pathogenesis of which is yet to be fully elucidated. However, it is known to involve an interaction between genetics, the immune system, and environmental factors. Risk factors include ethnicity, family history, antibiotic or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent use, and diet. Incidence and prevalence have been increasing over the past two decades in most regions of the world.

It is estimated that in 2015, there were 2.1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of ulcerative colitis in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). Over 2015-35, the number of prevalent cases is expected to increase to 2.5 million (16.6% increase).



Key Topics Covered:

1. Treatment: Ulcerative Colitis



Patient Segmentation

Country Treatment Trees: Crohn's Disease

Country Treatment Trees: Ulcerative Colitis

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends: Crohn's Disease

Prescribing Trends: Ulcerative Colitis

Prescribing Influences

Unmet Needs in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

2. Epidemiology: Ulcerative Colitis



Disease Background

Sources and Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths and Limitations



3. Marketed Drugs: Ulcerative Colitis



Product profile: Apriso

Product profile: Delzicol/Asacol HD

Product profile: Entyvio

Product profile: Humira

Product profile: Lialda

Product profile: Pentasa

Product profile: Remicade

Product profile: Simponi

Product profile: Uceris

4. Pipeline: Ulcerative Colitis



Clinical Pipeline Overview

Target Product Profile

Product profile (late stage): LT-02

Product profile (late stage): Xeljanz

Product profile (late stage): etrolizumab

5. Appendix



Appendix: Marketed Drugs: Ulcerative Colitis

Appendix: Pipeline: Ulcerative Colitis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmcj2d/ulcerative

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716