EDC Las Vegas and Gorillaz' Demon Dayz Join Programming Lineup, Which Includes: Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, Roskilde, Montreaux Jazz Festival, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival

This summer, skip the wristbands, set a reminder, and tune in to top music festivals from around the world broadcasting live on Red Bull TV, a free digital streaming service available as an app across all connected devices and online at redbull.tv/festivals.

The returning summer music festival lineup on Red Bull TV features Primavera Sound (Barcelona, Spain/ June 1-3), Bonnaroo (Manchester, TN /June 8-11), Roskilde (Roskilde, Denmark/ June 28-July 1), Montreaux Jazz Festival (Montreux, Switzerland/ June 30-July 15), Lollapalooza (Chicago, IL/ August 3-6), and Austin City Limits Music Festival (Austin, TX/ October 6-8). Now for the first time, Red Bull TV will also broadcast live from the largest dance music festival in North America -- Electric Daisy Carnival (Las Vegas/ June 16-18); and from Demon Dayz (Margate, UK/ June 10) the Gorillaz' festival supporting the release of their new record, Humanz. This expanded lineup of eight genre-spanning music festival live broadcasts offers fans an opportunity to experience the best of global festivals without booking a flight.

Red Bull TV's live coverage includes curated performances, exclusive interviews, special segments with artists and the creative community from each festival. Fans can also explore the on-demand archives of the best moments from past festivals including highlights like Lollapalooza's 25th Anniversary Encore, ACL Fest 15th Anniversary Encore, and series like Gearheads featuring artist like Tom Morello and Børns sharing their passion for gear.

2017 MUSIC FESTIVAL BROADCAST PROGRAMMING GUIDE

PRIMAVERA SOUND Barcelona, Spain

Watch On Red Bull TV: June 1-3

Hosted by Will Best, Johann Wald and Julie Adenuga

Primavera Sound has taken place in sunny Barcelona since 2001, when it started out as an independent urban festival focusing on underground artists in the pop/rock and also electronic music spheres. Over the past 16 years, it has evolved into a world-renowned cultural event that joins the dots between lesser-known and established acts, with a focus on quality and an eclectic ethos. It prides itself in booking some of the most interesting off-kilter acts while keeping safer, mainstream music at bay to create a unique genre-bending experience for the true music heads. An unbeatable reference when it comes to modern festival line-ups. primaverasound.com

BONNAROO MUSIC ARTS FESTIVAL Manchester, Tennessee, USA

Watch On Red Bull TV: June 8-11

Hosted by Sal Masekela and Hannah Rad

Started in 2002, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has become an iconic staple of the American festival scene, showcasing the best in live music. Held on a sprawling 700 acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee, this four day immersive weekend brings together hundreds of thousands of fans to experience more than 125 live music acts, comedy, cinema, art, food, and even its own beer festival. Spread across more than 10 stages, Bonnaroo provides the ultimate music-lover experience spanning multiple genres of music including rock, hip-hop, electronic and jazz. bonnaroo.com

DEMON DAYZ Margate, UK

Watch On Red Bull TV: June 10

Hosted by Julie Adenuga

This brand new one-day festival extravaganza is headlined by Gorillaz, marking their welcome return to the live stage since the sold out Plastic Beach World Tour of 2010. Curated by Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, the festival debuts at Dreamland, a recently restored amusement park with 1920s fairground rides and interactive art installations, set in the British seaside holiday resort of Margate, UK. With three stages and an eclectic line-up, the much-anticipated sold out festival will be broadcast live and exclusively to the world through Red Bull TV, as well as hosting content from beyond the stage and on demand highlights across all Red Bull channels. demondayzfestival.com

ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS Las Vegas, USA

Watch On Red Bull TV: June 16-18

Hosted by Hannah Rad

Also new to the Red Bull TV schedule this year Electric Daisy Carnival is a feast for the senses. It takes all the magic of Las Vegas and mixes it with a unique and colorful atmosphere, a perfect fusion of nature and technology. The festival soundtrack includes some of the most exciting new genres of electronic music, from trance to trap, and dubstep to techno. This visually stunning three-day celebration of dance music culture is now a worldwide phenomenon, featuring hundreds of performers set to the backdrop of a full-sized carnival, complete with 8 stages, rides, art installations, and immersive decor aplenty. ElectricDaisyCarnival.com

ROSKILDE FESTIVAL Roskilde, Denmark

Watch On Red Bull TV: June 28 July 1

Hosted by Will Best and Johann Wald

Located in a field 30 km out of Copenhagen, Roskilde has been running since '71 and is North Europe's largest music and culture festival. In 1978, the organizers bought the orange stage off The Rolling Stones on a European tour. The Orange Stage and its arches have become a well-known symbol for the festival.

The festival's 9 stages host an average of 175 artists: a wide mix of well-known acts, up-and-coming talents and Scandinavian artists. Roskilde has also become the home to breaking technology, sustainable co-creation projects, art and gourmet food by Danish chefs. Every year about 30,000 volunteers help make Roskilde Festival into the unique event it is. Its huge 80-hectare campsite opens four days before the festival starts the opening of the campsite has become a sought-after event in its own right. roskilde-festival.dk

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL Montreux, Switzerland

Festival June 30 July 15 (broadcast dates to be announced)

Nestled on the lake shores of Lake Geneva, Montreux in Switzerland, this festival, founded in the mid sixties, has become an iconic event for improvised music lovers from around the world. Its impeccable programming and world-class organization make it truly unmissable. Legendary artists from Miles Davis to Ray Charles, from David Bowie to Prince have stepped on the stages of what is known today to be one of the most influential and reputed Festivals in the planet. Safe to say, whatever happens at Montreux Jazz Festival is surely history in the making. montreuxjazzfestival.com/en

LOLLAPALOOZA Chicago, USA

Watch On Red Bull TV: August 3-6

Hosted by Sal Masekela and Hannah Rad.

Started in 1991 by visionary Perry Farrell, Lollapalooza began as a touring festival that ended up redefining the modern festival experience, as we know it. Over 25-years later it has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago's historic Grant Park (since 2005), as well as culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany and France. Lollapalooza is one of the premier festival destinations both for fans in the United States and abroad, offering a unique mixture of genre-spanning performances. lollapalooza.com

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL Austin, Texas, USA

Watch On Red Bull TV: October 6-8

Hosted by Sal Masekela and Hannah Rad.

Located in the heart of the live music capital of the world, Austin City Limits Music Festival spans over 2 weekends in October. Delivering more than 140 bands on eight stages to 75,000 music fans from Austin and around the globe each day, ACL Fest's diverse lineup spans pop, rock, folk, alt-country, blues, gospel, R&B and dance. The world-class festival also presents the best of Austin, including a wide selection of culinary options showcasing some of the city's best restaurants, as well as ACL Cares, an area providing non-profit organizations an opportunity to gain support from thousands of enthusiastic, like-minded people. aclfestival.com

