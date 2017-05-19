The world's largest floating PV power plant, with the capacity of 40 MW is now connected to the grid.

Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Sungrow announced that a 40 MW aquaculture project, the world's largest floating PV power plant, had been grid connected with its SG2500-MV central inverters in the flooded coal-mining region of Huainan, China.

The power plant is located on a lake that formed in this coal-rich area as a result of gradual subsidence and floods caused by heavy rains. Its water depth today ranges from to 4 to 10 meters.

Sungrow's central inverter SG2500-MV integrates the inverter, transformer ...

