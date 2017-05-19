Crospon is an endoscopic diagnostics company that is changing the face of esophageal function testing with its Endoflip® imaging system and Esoflip® balloon catheter technologies. The minimally invasive medical devices transform the patient experience when it comes to swallow testing and deliver a whole new diagnostic tool set into the hands of gastroenterology professionals.

Continuing Crospon's commitment to deliver information into the hands of gastroenterologists, the next generation Endoflip® 2.0 displays real-time esophageal contractility patterns on a touch screen. The patented technology enables gastroenterologists, for the first time, to investigate for conditions such as achalasia, GEJ outflow obstruction and other major or minor disorders of peristalsis during endoscopy.

Established in 2006 by chairman and chief executive John O'Dea and with offices in the US and Ireland, Crospon's experienced team designs and manufactures medical devices that allow clinicians to assess the real-time effects of their interventions during endoscopic and laparoscopic procedures.

Company: Crospon Headquarters Address: Galway Business Park Dangan GALWAY 00000 Ireland Main Telephone: +353-91-519880 Website: www.crospon.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Medical Devices Key Executives: CEO: John O'Dea CFO: Caroline Sherlock CTO: Adrian McHugh Customer Service Contact: John O'Dea Phone: 7607072151 Email: info@crospon.com

