Three-acre motor-centric dining, entertainment and retail destination features full-service restaurant, bars, live music stages, retail stores, motorcycle dealership, gallery and more

Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based motor-diner and the sixth Ace Cafe in the world, rolls its doors open today, May 19. The 35,000-square-foot dining, entertainment, and retail destination reinvigorates a key parcel in downtown Orlando now known as "Ace Corner," where it expects to draw more than 400,000 people annually.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005129/en/

Ace Cafe Orlando, the first North American location of the celebrated London-based motor-diner and the sixth Ace Cafe in the world, rolls its doors open today, May 19. The 35,000-square-foot dining, entertainment, and retail destination reinvigorates a key parcel in downtown Orlando now known as "Ace Corner," where it expects to draw more than 400,000 people annually. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The City of Orlando is committed to providing residents and our 68 million visitors with a diverse array of entertainment and dining options," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "Ace Cafe is a welcomed addition to Downtown Orlando, adding to the vibrancy and quality of life in the area, and will help to generate increased visitation and economic benefits to the area with its festivals and events."

Since 1938, Ace Cafe London has been a mecca for those passionate about cars, bikes and rock 'n roll culture. The original location on London's North Circular Road began as a roadside cafe for truckers, then evolved into a popular destination for rock 'n roll-loving teens riding motorbikes during the '50s and '60s. Today, the Ace has a multi-generational appeal among motorsports enthusiasts from all over the world.

"We have built a special place for everyone, from petrol-heads and enthusiasts, to the after-hours work crowd, families, music lovers and everybody in between," said Mark McKee, CEO and Chief Gearhead of Ace Cafe North America. "For those passionate about cool motors, great music, inspired food and drinks, and good times, Ace Cafe Orlando is the place to be."

Much larger than its London namesake, Ace Cafe Orlando spans two floors and features a full-service restaurant, two kitchens, four bars, a coffee bar, a communal counter, a mezzanine that overlooks the main floor dining area and stage, and private and semi-private spaces for groups both large and small.

Rounding out the offerings inside the Ace are: Rockers Speed Shop (selling official branded Ace gear and apparel); a BMW motorcycle dealer; Dainese D-Store (Italy's legendary high-tech riding gear and accessories brand); EagleRider motorcycle rental company (the world's largest motorcycle tourism company); and Stonebridge Motor Gallery, selling an ever-changing line-up of original motorsports and rock 'n roll-inspired artwork, photography, sculptures, and memorabilia, as well as collectable vintage and rare, one-off custom motorcycles.

More than a restaurant, Ace Cafe Orlando connects great food and dining with a passion for motoring and rock 'n roll, providing a totally unique experience found nowhere else in the U.S. Under the tutelage of Executive Chef Christopher Truesdell, the Ace's menu can be defined as American diner fare. It features made-from-scratch home style comfort food with a twist that captures the authentic spirit and flavors of some of the best diners and backroad joints across the country, all at an affordable price point. There is also a nod to Ace Cafe's roots with authentic British favorites like Bangers Mash, Fish Chips, and Chicken Curry.

A carefully-curated list of house-made specialty craft cocktails, fresh juices, martinis, wines, cold-pressed and hot spiked coffee drinks, spiked and non-spiked fresh gelato milkshakes, and an extensive list of craft, domestic and imported beer across 104 taps headline a bountiful array of adult beverages available from four fully-stocked bars.

The Ace is also family-friendly, complete with sharable appetizers, fresh super food salads, Gluten-free options, and a children's menu, not to mention all the eye-catching cool cars and bikes on display on any given day.

About Ace Cafe:

Ace Cafe is the most famous motor-diner on the planet. Since 1938, Ace Cafe London has been a mecca for those passionate about cars, bikes and rock 'n roll culture. The original location on London's North Circular Road began as a transport cafe for truckers, then evolved into a popular destination for rock 'n roll-loving teens riding motorbikes during the '50s and '60s. Today, the Ace has a multi-generational appeal from motorsports enthusiasts from all over the world. Ace Cafe North America holds the exclusive licensee rights in North America and South America for this world-famous brand. Ace Cafe Orlando is the first North American venue for Ace Cafe. Other Ace Cafe locations around the globe include London, Lahti, Beijing, Lucerne and Barcelona. For more information, visit www.acecafeusa.com, and connect on Facebook, Twitter @AceCafeOrlando and Instagram @acecafeorlando_official.

Editor's Note: Download accompanying high-resolution images and other media kit elements here

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005129/en/

Contacts:

Bisbee and Company, Inc. PR

Jennifer Bisbee, APR, 407-257-4667

Jennifer@BisbeeAndCo.com