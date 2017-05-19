Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will exhibit at the Automotive Engineering Expo (AEE) 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany, on May 30 and 31, 2017. The trade fair focuses on the car body process chain, from concept through final assembly. Axalta will be located at stand 404 in Hall 12.

A page from Axalta's 2016 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report which helps automakers understand color trends and car buyer color preferences. (Graphic: Axalta)

In keeping with its exhibition theme, Your World. Our Color. Built for Performance., Axalta will emphasize its supplier-of-choice qualities by presenting its Harmonized Coating TechnologiesTM process optimization. This approach provides light vehicle OEMs with coating formulations and application systems designed to increase productivity, save energy, and reduce costs in vehicle manufacture. Axalta will also convey in-depth information on its color capabilities, including its global Color Popularity Report, an important tool that has helped light vehicle manufacturers to understand car buyer color preferences since 1953. The stand will also display the front end of a car to illustrate the paint layers manufactured by Axalta, from electrocoated metal and primers, to basecoats and clearcoats, using Axalta's Color of the Year 2017 Gallant Gray. Axalta developed Gallant Gray based on the latest trends in automotive colors.

"AEE 2017 is an ideal forum for discussing car body developments and the paint process," says Dr. Klemens Bartmann, Global Technology Director at Axalta Coating Systems. "We're excited to have the opportunity to provide our insights and expertise regarding application technology for automotive coatings. Axalta's technologies are designed to benefit OEMs by offering improved direct run rates, process stability, and coating transfer efficiency while achieving premium appearance levels."

For more information on Axalta, please visit axalta.com, or visit Axalta at AAE 2017 in Hall 12 on stand 404.

