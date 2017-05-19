Correction refers to segment. Correct information is marked in bold below. As from May 22, 2017, subscription rights issued by Pilum AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until June 5, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: PIL TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009920903 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138045 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from May 22, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Pilum AB will be traded on First North Premier. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: PIL BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009920911 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 138046 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.