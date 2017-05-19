Geneva - ERI, with its OLYMPIC Banking System software package, has been crowned best in the "Transaction Processing Solution" category by WealthBriefing, the leading online journal and news website dedicated to serving the Private Banking and Wealth Management sector.

Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognise companies which "have demonstrated innovation and excellence" during 2016.

The judges' citation reveals that for the OLYMPIC Banking System: "the speed and efficiency of the winner's system was clearly demonstrated alongside an ability to deliver projects consistently over time".

Commenting on the award, Nicholas Hacking, Director, ERI said: ...

