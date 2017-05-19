TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (formerly NXA Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") wishes to announce that a three judge panel of the Divisional Court has rendered a decision allowing Mr. Tat Lee (Michael) Koh's appeal and ordering the Company to hold a shareholders meeting. The Company is reviewing the decision with counsel and considering its options.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Elliott Jacobson

416-276-1711



