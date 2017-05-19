Verzelijk, a Dutch Website that Lets People Compare Automotive and Non-Automotive Insurance Rates Online, is Launched

The New Site will Allow Consumers to Compare Over 40 Insurance Companies at Once

LELYSTAD, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / The founders of Verzelijk, a Dutch website that helps people compare automotive and other forms of insurance online, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and user-friendly website, https://www.verzelijk.nl/.

To check out the new website and the section that is devoted to the different types of automotive insurance, please visit https://www.verzelijk.nl/autoverzekering/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Verzelijk understand how time consuming and overwhelming it can be for people to compare insurance rates. Typically, it involves making numerous phone calls and/or visiting a number of websites-a process that leaves most people feeling confused and stressed.

This knowledge inspired the website founders to launch Verzelijk, and give people a place where they can easily compare over 40 insurance companies, all in real time.

"We compare insurance from a number of insurers, including ASR, Aegon, Delta Lloyd, Unigarant, Avero Achmea Zevenwouden, real, Erasmus, ETI, Arag, Tie, Bovemij and Avero Achmea," the spokesperson said, adding that people can get their automotive and other insurance comparison quotes in as little as 3 minutes.

In addition, because Verzelijk is an independent company, they do not have any financial obligations or commitments to any particular insurance firm. This means that visitors to the new website can rest assured that they are getting an honest and complete comparison of different premiums.

In order to calculate the premiums, visitors to the new Verzelijk website simply need to fill in some basic information; this will allow them to get a thorough comparison of their insurance options. Once people get a quote that they like, they may apply immediately for their new policy, completing the process within 35 minutes.

In addition to helping people compare automotive and non-automotive insurance rates, the new website also offers in-depth information about the different types of policies. For example, the section of the website that is devoted to car insurance, https://www.verzelijk.nl/autoverzekering, explains the different types of policies that are available in the Netherlands, including fully comprehensive insurance, WA plus coverage and more.

About Verzelijk:

Verzelijk is the new website from the company Casla.nl. With over 8 years experience in the insurance business, they are completely independent and therefore able to offer only the cheapest and best alternatives for their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.verzelijk.nl/.

Contact:

D van Doorn

info@verzelijk.nl

+31 10 3074286

SOURCE: Verzelijk