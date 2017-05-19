Company Announcement No. 16.26 - Struer, 2017-05-19 16:23 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen's planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S, including the dates for the Annual General Meeting in 2017 and 2018. Interim reports and financial statements are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.



2017



Wednesday 12 July Annual report 2016/17



Wednesday 13 September Annual General Meeting



(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 2 August)



Wednesday 4 October Interim report (1st quarter 2017/18)





2018



Thursday 11 January Interim report (2nd quarter 2017/18)



Friday 6 April Interim report (3rd quarter 2017/18)



Thursday 12 July Annual report 2017/18



Thursday 23 August Annual General Meeting



(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 12 July)



Thursday 4 October Interim report (1st quarter 2018/19)





For further details, please contact:



Investor Relations Manager, Claus Højmark Jensen, phone: +45 2325 1067



