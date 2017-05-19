sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,454 Euro		-0,035
-0,26 %
WKN: 871970 ISIN: DK0010218429 Ticker-Symbol: BUOB 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,486
13,707
18:03
13,432
13,514
15:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANG & OLUFSEN A/S13,454-0,26 %