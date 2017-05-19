sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Portable Generator Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Briggs & Stratton, Cummins, Eaton, Generac Holdings, Honda Motor, Kohler & Yamaha Motor

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Portable Generator Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global portable generator market to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Portable Generator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is stringent emission regulations for diesel engines. The US EPA is implementing cleaner standards and regulations primarily for diesel fuel-powered engines. These norms form the basis for EPA's diesel control program. These rules emphasize the use of fuels like low sulfur and ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel to improve engine efficiency. The EPA executed emission control regulations in a series of steps called the Tier levels.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing construction industry in APAC. The construction industry is a major end-user of generators. For operating necessary construction equipment and tools, the industry needs access to electric power, which is not easily accessible in many places where construction takes place. Hence, the industry heavily relies on backup power generators for an electric power source for operation of tools and equipment. With stringent restrictions imposed on diesel powered generators in terms of emissions and noise pollution, the construction industry is now slowly adopting the use of gas generators as they operate with minimal noise and negligible emissions when compared with diesel generators.

Key vendors

  • Briggs & Stratton
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Generac Holdings
  • Honda Motor
  • Kohler
  • Yamaha Motor

Other prominent vendors

  • Caterpillar
  • Champion Power Equipment
  • Dresser-Rand
  • GE
  • GenTech
  • Honeywell International
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqctrp/global_portable

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire