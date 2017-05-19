Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal concrete fibers marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global concrete fibers market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the type (steel concrete fibers, natural concrete fibers, and synthetic concrete fibers), application (infrastructure, transportation, and mining), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global concrete fibers market is projected to grow to nearly USD 3,127 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for concrete fibers in APAC is expected to boost the market growth," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for textile, fiber, and composites research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global concrete fibers market is a growing market, characterized by fluctuation in raw material prices, increase in global competition, and logistics considerations. The market is dominated by global vendors such as BASF, Bekaert, CEMEX, Propex Operating Company, Sika, and W. R. Grace. They have manufacturing facilities located around the world and operate capacities through strategic partnerships. Since the market is a fragmented market, new vendors can enter the market with new products and services, increasing the competition in the global market.

Top six vendors in the global concrete fibers market

BASF

BASF provides chemicals, performance and crop protection products, plastics, and oil and gas. The company serves diversified industries including paper, furniture, automotive, and others and has customers in 200 countries.

Bekaert

Bekaert is a Belgian company, which has a strong presence in diverse sectors. The company serves customers across different sectors with a unique portfolio of drawn steel wire products. Its steel wire is used in cars and trucks, elevators and mines, tunnels and bridges, homes and offices, and machines and offshore applications.

CEMEX

CEMEX manufactures, distributes, and sells building materials, including cement, aggregates, asphalt, pipes, and ready-mix concrete. Its operations network produces, distributes, and markets its products to customers in more than 50 countries and maintains trade relationships in more than 100 nations.

Propex Operating Company

Propex Operating Company continues to pioneer the synthetic fiber, concrete solution, and fabric industries. The company has been involved in manufacturing chemicals for backing and furnishing solutions, synthetic geotextiles and concrete reinforcement fibers, industrial and agricultural packaging and materials, and breakthrough innovative composites.

Sika

Sika is one of the largest chemical additives providers in the global construction chemicals market. The company operates through two business segments: construction and industry. The company targets various end-users with a variety of products such as concrete chemicals, elastic sealing and bonding chemicals, waterproofing chemicals, roofing systems, and flooring systems.

W. R. Grace

W. R. Grace is a specialty chemicals and specialty materials company. The company offers products and solutions for several industries such as tires and rubber, refractory, precision investment casting, insulating glass windows, adsorbents, coatings and print media, pharmaceutical, life science and related industries.

