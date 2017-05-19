Hannover House, Inc.: Crimson Forest, Hannover House and Atlantic-Pacific Film Studios Pact in Multipicture Venture

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Crimson Forest Entertainment Group, Inc., the new parent company of USA-based independent distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK: HHSE), has announced a ten-picture production and distribution slate with North Carolina's Atlantic & Pacific Film Studios. Initial pictures covered under the financing and worldwide distribution pact include the Sci-Fi Actioner, "The Argonaut," the urban drama "Brother's Keeper," the police-thriller, "501 Beale Street" and the horror-thriller, "Delirium."

"The Argonaut" is a free-standing feature film intended to serve the dual purpose as pilot to an upcoming television series, which Director Dean Jones describes as 'Dr. Who' meets 'Gangs of New York.' Production has already commenced with most of the principal photography occurring at the Atlantic & Pacific studio facilities near Greenville, NC.

"Brother's Keeper" is a contemporary, urban-action-drama with the broad, commercial appeal of a film such as "The Blind Side." Principal photography is planned for September.

"501 Beale Street" is set in Memphis during the 1980's - at a time when the town's economy and underworld was dominated by its music industry and the "Memphis Mafia" organization. Planned for production in October to occur in both Memphis and Arkansas, the film has been described as a cross between "Lethal Weapon" and "Training Day" as it focuses on the off-the-books crime enforcement strategies of its two principal police officers.

"Delirium" is a no-holds-barred horror thriller set in a mental hospital being managed by a very scary, medical staff. Principal photography is planned for July, and casting is now underway.

The creative staff of Atlantic & Pacific Film Studios is headed by acclaimed visual effects legend Dean C. Jones, with the operational and financing duties handled by John Maynard and Christopher Powell. A prior feature film that was produced and directed by Dean Jones, "Dark Awakening" (starring Lance Henriksen) was released to theatres and home video by Hannover House last year, and has served as the catalyst for the new, multipicture pact.

Hannover House has been distributing independent films since 2002, and has accumulated a film library of more than 400 titles. Last month, Hannover House and Crimson Forest Entertainment Group, Inc., announced the mutual plans for the companies to merge operations, which have since resulted in the acquisition or production launch for more than twenty new films to be mutually distributed. Upon regulatory approval of the corporate merger, shareholders in Hannover House, Inc. will receive shares in a newly rebranded Crimson Forest stock, which both companies feel will be positioned for uplifting to NASDAQ within a year. Crimson Forest Entertainment Group has secured financing for many high-profile feature films from a consortium of China-based media companies and investment sources.

Principals of Crimson Forest and Hannover House include Jonathan Lim (Chairman), Eric Parkinson (CEO), D. Frederick Shefte (President) and Tom Sims (VP Sales). Parkinson and Shefte are attending the Cannes market this year, which they describe as being robust and enthusiastic for the emergence of a strong, new independent distributor such as Crimson-Hannover.

