Global Engineering Resins, Polymer Alloys and Blends Markets to 2022 - Research-and-Markets

The Global Engineering Resin and Polymer Alloy/Blend Market Should Reach Over 27.9 Billion Pounds by 2017 and Nearly 36.9 Billion Pounds in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.7%

Report Includes

- An overview of the global market for engineering resins, along with polymer alloys and blends - Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022 - Segmentation of resins into a wide variety of applications as well as selected commodity thermoplastics and thermosets - Discussion of the major materials involved in terms of plant capacities, markets by application, new technologies and products, and rationales for anticipated growth - Coverage of key applications, including automotive segmented by under-the-hood, external and interior products; electrical/electronic markets; medical devices/products; building/construction materials; appliances; electronic enclosures; plastic rigid food packaging; and several key smaller markets such as optical lenses and aviation products

In this report, engineering resins include traditional varieties such as polyamides, polycarbonates, polyacetals, (reinforced) polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT); along with alloys/blends such as polycarbonate-ABS (PC/ABS), polyphenylene oxide/high-impact polystyrene (PPO-HIPS), polyphenylene oxide/polyamides (PPO/polyamide) and polycarbonate-PBT (PC/PBT). Higher-performance engineering resins covered include polysulfones, poly(phenylene-sulfide) (PPS), polyketones and liquid crystal polymers.

The key applications covered include the automotive market segmented by under-the-hood, external and interior products; electronic/electrical markets; medical devices and products; building and construction materials; appliances; plastic rigid food packaging; and several key smaller markets, including optical lenses and aviation products.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Engineering Resins



- Definitions

- Background

- Performance and Technical Aspects

- Processing

- Testing

- Engineering Resins by Type



4: Market Breakdown by Region



5: Applications



- Automotive

- Electronic/electrical Products

- Medical Devices

- Building and Construction Products

- Appliances

- Rigid Food Packaging

- Optical Lenses

- Toys

- Miscellaneous Applications



6: Engineered Resin Trade-Named Products



7: Prices of Engineering Resins and Polymer Alloys/Blends



8: Company Profiles



