Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) revealed today that its PurePower PW800 engine is completing preparations for Entry into Service (EIS) by the end of this year, ahead of schedule after achieving a number of recent milestones. This ground-breaking powerplant is the only new engine in its thrust class that's on the verge of entering service. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

Technology-ready

"The PurePower PW800 has demonstrated that it's technology-ready through thousands of hours of rigorous ground and flight testing, during which it has surpassed expectations," said Scott McElvaine, Vice President, Marketing & Customer Service, PurePower PW800 engines. Testing on the engine has reached the milestone of more than 13,000 hours, including over 6,000 hours on P&WC's Flying Test Bed and on Gulfstream's G500 and G600 flight test aircraft.

It has been a busy few months for the new engine: it powered the first flight of Gulfstream's G600 in December, 2016, received FAA certification on February 14, 2017, and certification from the EASA is expected soon. This follows a number of entry into service-related activities, including the completion of initial technical publications for the engine, the commencement of engine maintenance training, and the readying of P&WC's industry-leading global support network - including its parts distribution centres - now fully equipped to deliver skilled, dedicated assistance to operators around the world. "When customers are ready to fly their PurePower PW800 equipped aircraft, we expect to be there for them," noted McElvaine, "including those who choose to enroll their engines in our premium coverage pay-per-hour maintenance program.

ESP® PurePower® PW800: Enrolling Now

As of now, customers can enroll in the ESP PurePower PW800 engine service plan. This premium, white-glove support solution is tailored to owners' and operators' specific needs. It helps ensure their peace of mind by pairing the engine's performance with a comprehensive suite of technical, maintenance and support offerings. An original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-backed service plan for PurePower PW800 engines, this plan offers the reassurance of a predictable and prevention-based maintenance environment that is designed to optimize aircraft productivity and performance.

This plan provides comprehensive coverage for scheduled and unscheduled heavy and line maintenance, combining numerous all-inclusive services - from engine wash, borescope inspections and troubleshooting support, to immediate access to technical experts available 24/7 to keep aircraft flying.

Thoughtfully Designed with Customers in Mind

Every aspect of the PurePower PW800 engine has been thoughtfully designed with the convenience, comfort and satisfaction of owners, operators, maintainers, pilots and passengers in mind. It is optimized to provide a benchmark passenger experience, with the low-noise design and low vibration levels for an exceptionally quiet cabin.

What's more, it is designed to offer best-in-class availability and ease of maintenance. With a predicted 99.99% dispatch reliability, the robust powerplant design and maintainability features is expected to provide increased peace of mind for customers. It is expected to require 40% less scheduled maintenance (on wing) and 20% fewer inspections than other engines in its class. The time on wing is also superior to any other engine of its kind, with the first shop visit targeted at 10,000 hours or beyond.

P&WC will be at EBACE 2017 in Geneva from May 22 to May 24. Please join us at booth 0105A to learn more about our cutting-edge engines - including the PurePower PW800 engine - and customer service offerings.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance, and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

