Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) today highlighted a number of achievements related to its turbofan engine families that demonstrate the company's leadership in the business jet sector. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"Our PW300 engine family, with a power capability that ranges from 4,700 to 8,000 pounds thrust, has proven itself time and again to be the go-to powerplant for a wide variety of business jets in the medium to large cabin classes," said Michael Perodeau, Vice President, Marketing, Business Aviation, P&WC. "A number of our PW300 programs are achieving flight-hour milestones that speak to the sustained popularity of these engines, their operating efficiencies and their durability. This complements the experience gained on our other, smaller turbofan models, and together provides the foundation for developing our larger PurePower® PW800 family of engines.

High levels of flying hours mean we have extensive sources of data across the whole spectrum of operating environments to enable us to:

-- develop and optimize engine features and maintenance and methods; -- continuously develop and introduce improvements over time to our products and services; and -- develop and introduce creative predictive tools to maximize aircraft availability.

An Impressive Record of Engine Flying Hours and Engine Models

Perodeau points out that the company's PW307A/D engines - which power the Dassault Falcon 7X and Falcon 8X respectively, have recently surpassed 1.5 million hours of flight time. The Cessna Citation Latitude, powered by the PW306D1 engine, was the most delivered mid-sized jet in 2016 with 42 aircraft delivered. The PW306 series engine has accumulated some two million flight hours, and the PW308C engine which powers the Falcon 2000LXS and S aircraft from Dassault is rapidly approaching 2 million hours in service.

"In as much as the PW300 engine family was built from the learnings of our original turbofan engine program, the JT15D, the PW300 serves as a foundation from which we have built subsequent engine programs," says Perodeau. "Our PW500 and PW600 engine families are also celebrating important milestones with Embraer. This March, the first Phenom 100 EV (PW617F1-E engine) aircraft was delivered by Embraer, complemented by the delivery of the 400th Phenom 300 (PW535E engine). Moreover, on May 19, the PW617F1-E engine was granted European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) validation adding to the list of milestones in P&WC's turbofan engine family. The arc of gas turbine innovation and learning we've followed over the past 88 years, which includes 37 engine turbofan engine models certified in the last 46 years, continues today with the PurePower PW800 engine which has received FAA approval and is poised for Entry into Service by the end of this year, ahead of schedule."

Customer Service Solutions for Peace of Mind and Availability

Business Aviation engine operators can count on the support from our worldwide network and experienced service experts. Our customers have access to P&WC's Eagle Service Plan™ (ESP®), a flexible pay-per-hour plan that offers peace of mind by helping to plan maintenance costs and maximize aircraft availability. Our customer service solutions are a testament to P&WC's commitment to rapid, customized service that addresses operators' changing needs. More information about the ESP® program is available at www.pwc.ca/service-support.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high- technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance, and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

