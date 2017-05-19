TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- LOGiQ Asset Management Ltd. (the "Manager") (TSX: LGQ) announces monthly distributions with record date of May 31, 2017 for each of the following funds:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distribution Distribution Amount per Amount Current Fund Name TSX Ticker Unit Annualized Price(i) Yield(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOGiQ Advantage Bond Fund (Class A & F) MBB.UN $0.05833 $0.70 $8.81 7.95% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOGiQ Advantage Oil & Gas Income Fund AOG.UN $0.01125 $0.135 $2.76 4.89% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOGiQ Advantage VIP Income Fund AV.UN $0.035 $0.42 $10.57 3.97% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LOGiQ VIP Income Fund VIP.UN $0.035 $0.42 $9.65 4.35% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Low Volatility Canadian Equities Income Fund LOW.UN $0.05 $0.60 $9.70 6.19% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Diversified Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) IFL.UN $0.05 $0.60 $8.09 7.42% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Diversified Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) Not Listed U.S.$0.05 U.S.$0.60 U.S. $8.40 7.14% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class A) ISL.UN $0.0417 $0.50 $9.21 5.43% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (Class U) ISL.U U.S.$0.0417 U.S.$0.50 U.S. $8.24 6.07% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund (Class A) IHL.UN $0.05417 $0.65 $7.90 8.23% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund (Class U) Not Listed U.S.$0.05417 U.S.$0.65 U.S. $8.22 7.91% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i)TSX price as at May 18, 2017. Prices and yields shown are for Class A units only unless specified otherwise.

Record dates and payment dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date May 31, 2017 June 14, 2017

The Manager is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. (TSX: LGQ). LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and segregated institutional funds. LOGiQ Asset Management is headquartered in Toronto.

