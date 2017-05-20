Global Personalized Medicine, Targeted Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostic Market 2017-2021: Strategic Analysis of Industry Trends, Technologies, Participants, and Environment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Personalized Medicine, Targeted Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostic Market to 2021- Strategic Analysis of Industry Trends, Technologies, Participants, and Environment" report to their offering.

This is a comprehensive account of the market size, segmentation, key players, SWOT analysis, influential technologies, and business and economic environments. This report highlights a number of significant pharmacos and gives details of their operations, products, financials and business strategy.

The personalized medicine (global & USA) market is presented as follows:



By Company (e.g., Qiagen, AFFYMETRIX, ATOSSA GENETICS, NODALITY, deCode /Amgen, CELERA, MYRIAD)

By Segment (Targeted therapeutics, Companion Diagnostics, Liquid Biopsies)

By Sub-market (Companion diagnostic, targeted cancer therapeutic, medical technology, pharmacogenomics, consumer genomics, molecular diagnostics, liquid biopsy)

By Therapy (Cancer, Cardiovascular, Infectious Disease)



Key Opinion Leaders that contributed to interview questions within the report include:



- Iain D. Miller, PhD, MBA, Founder & CEO, Healthcare Strategies Group

- Stephen Finn, MBBS, PhD, Associate Professor, Cancer Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, Consultant Histopathologist and Head of Histopathology, St James's Hospital and Trinity College Dublin, Ireland

- Ronald Przygodzki, MD, Director, Genomic Medicine Implementation at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington DC

- Elaine Kenny, PhD, Founder, Elda Biotech, Dublin 2, Ireland

- Chad Clark, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, Precision for Medicine

- Tobias Guennel, PhD, Principal, Biomarker and IVD Analytics, Precision for Medicine

- David Parker, PhD, Vice President, Integrated Market Access, Precision for Medicine

- Deborah Phippard, PhD, Vice President, Research, Precision for Medicine

- Judi Smith, MS, Vice President, In Vitro Diagnostics Regulatory and Quality, Precision for Medicine



A wealth of financial data & business strategy information is provided including:



- Company financials, sales & revenue figures

- Business Model Strategies for Diagnostic, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

- Business Model Strategies for Providers. Provider Systems and Academic Medical Centres

- Business Model Strategies for Payers & Governments

- Private and Public Funding and Personalized Medicine Reimbursement

- Revisions to Current Payment Systems and intellectual property

- How to Gain Market Penetration in the EU

- Cost-effectiveness and Business Value of Personalized Medicine

- Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostics (e.g., BRAC Analysis, Oncotype Dx , KRAS Mutations)

- Comprehensive account of company product portfolios & kits



SWOT, Economic & Regulatory Environment specifics include:



- Key strengths, weaknesses and threats influencing leading player position within the market

- Technologies driving the market (e.g., New-Generation Sequencing Technologies, Ultra-High Throughput Sequencing)

- Top fastest growing market segments and emerging opportunities

- Top pharmaceutical companies within the IPM by market share and revenue

- Comprehensive product portfolios, R&D activity and pipeline therapeutics

- M&A activity and future strategies of top personalized medicine pharmacos

- Personalized Medicine Regulation (USA, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy)

- CE-marked Personalized Medicine/Diagnostic Tests

- FDA Advances in Personalized Medicine Regulation



What you will gain:



- An in-depth understanding of the global personalized medicine market and it's environment

- Current market facts, figures and product lines of key players in the industry

- Emerging trends in key markets such as the US, UK, Germany and France

- Knowledge of how the personalized medicine market will integrate into the global healthcare market

- Technical insights into new generation sequencing technologies and ultra-high throughput sequencing

- Updates on bioinformatics, high throughput systems, genetic analysis kits, companion diagnostics and future technologies

- FDA approved pharmacogenetic tests and recognized biomarkers

- Information on key government and regulatory policies

- Strategies on how to adapt and restructure current business models to this industry



This report tackles key concerns to the personalized medicine market such as:



- Lack of regulatory policy and legislation in the US and Europe

- Reimbursement schemes and payers concerns

- Transition of investigational diagnostic assays and therapeutics to clinical practice

- Direct to consumer (DTC) test kits and implications for the public



This report will tell you if the companies mentioned are:



- Strong, competitive players

- Pooling their resources for specific growth and therapeutic areas

- Investing strategically in R&D

- Have a history of strategic M&A activity



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction and Background



3.0 Personalized Medicine Targeted Therapeutics and Associated Companion Diagnostics



4.0 Personalized Medicine and Integration into the Healthcare System



5.0 Private and Public Funding and Personalized Medicine Reimbursement



6.0 European Personalized Medicine Market - Payments and Investment



7.0 Personalized Medicine -Business Model Analysis



8.0 Personalized Medicine Main Industry Players



9.0 Personalized Medicine Market Analysis



10.0 Strengths and Advantages of Personalized Medicine



11.0 Restraints of the Personalized Medicine Market



12.0 Personalized Medicine and Regulatory Policies



13.0 Final Summary and Future Perspectives



14.0 Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders



Companies Mentioned



- 23andMe

- Abbott Laboratories

- Agendia

- Alere

- Amgen

- Astex Pharmaceuticals

- AstraZeneca

- Atossa Genetics

- Becton Dickenson

- bioMerieux

- BristolMyersSquibb

- ELDA BioTech

- Eisai

- Eli Lilly

- Foundation Medicine

- Genelex

- GlaxoSmithKline

- HalioDx

- Johnson & Johnson

- LabCorp

- Life Technologies

- MDxHealth

- Merck

- MolecularMD Corporation

- Novartis MDx

- Orion Genomics

- Oxford BioTherapeutics

- Pfizer

- Qiagen

- Roche Molecular Diagnostics

- Sanofi

- SensiGen

- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

- Ventana (Roche)

- Vertex Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wk98zk/personalized





