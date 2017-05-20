Friends of Zion Heritage Center Anticipates a Stronger than Ever Relationship Between the United States and Israel

JERUSALEM, May 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trump Expected to Keep his Promise to Evangelicals and Move U.S. Embassy to the Capital

Billboard Campaign in Jerusalem Welcoming President is Seen Around the World

Dr. Mike Evans, Founder and Chairman of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, member of the Trump Founding Faith Board and initiator of the largest PR campaign ever in Jerusalem welcoming the President says, "Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had."

Speaking from Jerusalem, Dr. Evans maintains that "President Trump's trip to Israel is historic on many levels.Because of the moral clarity of both Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump Israel has a historic peace opportunity.

"Donald Trump won because of a historic evangelical voter turnout the largest in American history . Evangelicals do not tend to be monolithic except on two issues: the Supreme Court and Israel.President Trump promised us he would recognize Jerusalem and move the Embassy to Jerusalemand we wholeheartedly believe that this promise is non-negotiable and will happen while he is President.

"Furthermore, who would have never imagined that the first direct flight between Israel and Saudi Arabia would happen because of President Trump.Prime Minister Netanyahu's bold and visionary outreach to Sunni Arabs on the basis of TTP: Terror, Technology and Peace, is completely in sync with President Trump's vision of how good vs. evil will ultimately win the day.

"And who would have imagined a U.S. President coming to Israel during his first few months in office and going to the Kotel, which no President has ever done in office.Anytime a President comes to Israel it is significant, but we, the Christian community and all people of good will, are especially grateful that President Trump is making this visit at this time and we anticipate a stronger-than-ever relationship between the United States and Israel.

"In President Trump's world view Israel is attacked because it'sa Jewish state and America was and continues to be attacked because it's a Christian nation. I have no doubt whatsoever that President Trump and Mike Pence, the most pro-Israel Vice President ever, understand respect and love the Jewish nation and will firmly stand by Israel as it faces its enemies near and far."

Dr. Evan's spearheaded the Friends of Zion welcome campaign.Currently there are signs and billboards across Jerusalem proclaiming: "Trump is a Friend of Zion" and "Trump Make Israel Great." These signs have been featured in news stories around the world and are a testament to the deep support President Donald Trump has in Israel.