

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) and the Public Investment Fund or PIF of Saudi Arabia announced Saturday that they are launching $40 billion investment vehicle to finance infrastructure renovation in the United States. Saudi Public Investment Fund or PIF will contribute $20 billion to the new vehicle, while the remaining $20 billion will be raised from 'other investors,'



Blackstone and the PIF signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the project, which will depend on further negotiations. The MoU is non-binding and the parties will continue their negotiation to agree definitive documentation.



Overall, through the equity in this vehicle and additional debt financing, Blackstone expects to invest in more than $100 billion of infrastructure projects, principally in the United States.



The firm has invested in more than $40 billion of infrastructure-related projects globally over the last 15 years. This vehicle launches a new business for Blackstone with PIF as a strategic partner. This collaboration between PIF and Blackstone is the culmination of a year's discussions between the two institutions, which began in May 2016.



H.E. Yasir Al Rumayyan, Managing Director of the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: 'The Public Investment Fund's international investment strategy is built upon establishing strong global partnerships and identifying opportunities to maximize sustainable returns for the people of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to partnering with Blackstone, a recognized leader with a strong record of achievement across its extensive infrastructure projects. This potential investment reflects our positive views around the ambitious infrastructure initiatives being undertaken in the United States as announced by President Trump, and the strategic opportunity for the Public Investment Fund to achieve long-term returns given historical investment shortfalls.'



Blackstone President Hamilton E. James said: 'There is broad agreement that the United States urgently needs to invest in its rapidly aging infrastructure. This will create well-paying American jobs and will lay the foundation for stronger long-term economic growth. Blackstone has the talent, scale and experience to be an effective private sector partner in filling the massive infrastructure funding gap. We thank PIF for its strong endorsement of the United States and its vote of confidence in our country and Blackstone in making this investment.'



