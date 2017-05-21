

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - California Air Resources Board or CARB announced emissions modification for more VW 2.0 liter diesel vehicles.



CARB said that eleven thousand more Volkswagen 2.0 liter diesel vehicles in California have been approved for emissions modifications required to reverse the effects of 'defeat devices' installed by the company. The modification approval for the so-called 'Gen 2' automatic 2-liter diesel engine found in model years 2012-2014, was announced by CARB. That approval covers about 10,600 vehicles in California. Prior to this, the Group had already obtained permission to Conversion of 67 000 vehicles of model year 2015.



Generation 2 automatics cleared for repair, Generation 2 vehicles with manual transmissions are not approved for modification, CARB said.



Repair plans for the elimination of illegal exhaust gas software were approved in more than 84,000 diesel cars, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Californian authority Carb reported on Friday.



The approval of the authorities is important for VW, because this allows the cars to be sold again after the repair as a used car. For the majority of the 'diesel gate' vehicles - including larger cars with 3.0-liter engines, there are nearly 600,000 in the US - however, there is still no agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX