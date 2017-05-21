WikiMaster App Create Quiz on Wikipedia in the Knowledge Network WOK

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The mobile app WikiMaster from WOK upgrades Wikipedia by adding quiz on all Wikipedia articles. The quizapp has now been released in Google Play and in AppStore across the world after it was successfully soft released in selected countries earlier.

The app has been on a success for a year under a former name and is now launched globally as WikiMaster app.

"We are proud to have made all necessary steps and development to be able to launch WikiMaster globally as the keystone for the Knowledge Network WOK.

"WOK is short for World of Knowledge and this implies access in all the corners of the world for a mobile app that makes an upgrade of Wikipedia by adding fun on top of it, as well enhance the academic use of the encyclopedia.

"WikiMaster will change the way we use Wikipedia just as Wikipedia changed the way we use the Internet. This is our conviction, passion and mission," commented the founder of WOK, Erik Bolinder.

WikiMaster is a free app and has no ads. It's based on the joint effort of the community of users, called the wokers, to create multiple choice questions and relate them to Wikipedia articles. Already, over 380,000 questions are available in four languages - English, Arabic, Swedish and French. More languages will follow shortly.

WOK have also prepared for an API that the Wikipedia community could use as a plugin for Wikipedia for the half billion users that use Wikipedia every month to have access to the quizzes from WOK.

WikiMaster is an app aimed for the devoted Wikipedian just as for the trivia lover quiz player and for the millions of school students in need for a better and easier way to learn facts. WikiMaster is the main vehicle in the Social Network for Knowledge in the disruptive gamification process of the learning industry that is now forming.

The app WikiMaster has received 4.4 in reviews in Google Play with over 200,000 downloads. App is also recently available for iOS devices.

