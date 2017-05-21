du and FLASH Entertainment Proudly Announce Extension of Region's First Naming Rights Deal

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

du Arena and du Forum will retain their iconic identities, as the region's largest events, entertainment and music provider solidifies partnership with telecommunications powerhouse

With a joint commitment to continue providing superior live entertainment experiences to people in the UAE, telecommunications service provider du and FLASH announced an extension to their pioneering deal for the naming rights to the iconic du Arena and du Forum in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The companies made history in 2012 when they conceptualised and signed the region's first ever venue naming deal.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150928/271198LOGO )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514380/Flash_Entertainment_and_du_Live.jpg )



The renewed deal will now additionally offer a number of exclusive benefits to du customers including priority tickets with a 20% discount available 48 hours before general release, access to the du Live! VIP Lounge and competitions offering money-can't-buy "Meet & Greets" with artistes.

"Our partnership with FLASH Entertainment has gone from strength to strength over the last four yearsdu Arena and du Forum are preferred destinations for live entertainment and experiences, and through our continued partnership with FLASH, our vision is to create value for our customers with the highest calibre of live entertainment, bringing them even closer to unmissable events and top-tier artistes. We are proud to be the only telecommunications company to offer them these exclusive experiences, said Osman Sultan, CEO of du.

Since 2012, over 465,000 fans have been enthralled by more than 80 concerts, shows and festivals at both venues. Signature events held at the du Arena include the Yasalam After-Race Concerts with A-list superstars such as JAY-Z, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, plus major world-class performances by The Rolling Stones, Coldplay and Andrea Bocelli.

The award-winning du Arena on Yas Island is the largest open-air venue in the region, with capacity to host up to 40,000 people. Located at the heart of Yas Island, its unique surroundings present the most premium live event experience in the UAE.

In 2015, FLASH introduced The Village into the Arena. Covering 7,000 square meters outside the main stage area, The Village buzzes during events with local and regional artists, DJs playing live on stage, food trucks, activities and chill-out areas. Ten elevated VIP suites and "Tree House" VIP areas with hospitality were also built to create incredible viewing experiences.

The 4,500-capacity indoor venue du Forum is powerfully air-conditioned for year-round comfort, hosting a broad portfolio of events to delight guests. Recent events include world-renowned composer Yanni, community festival Winterland Carnival, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

"Today's announcement is yet another significant moment in the development ofAbu Dhabi's growing entertainment industry,"stated John Lickrish, CEO of FLASH Entertainment. "Since the start of our partnership with du, we have together created one ofthe most important venues in the MENA region and presented the finest, world-class entertainment programming. While establishing itself asthe UAE'stop, must-play venue, the du Arena has attracted a slate of top international performers to the region."

FLASH values partnerships as critically important. By working closely with international sports and entertainment organizations such as FIFA, NBA, UFC, WME-IMG, Live Nation, Cream, and The AFC, the company is well on its way to achieving its mission of growing from the region's premier live events company to a globally-recognized peerless entertainmentorganization.

The du Arena and du Forum belong to a multi-million-dollar portfolio of assets managed by FLASH.

du Live! intends to build upon the image of the UAE as the ultimate entertainment destination in the region, firmly establishing the nation on the world stage as a hub for live entertainment that caters to tastes as varied as the multicultural fabric that makes up the local community.

Launched in 2011 as the entertainment arm of du, du Live! has since been associated with some of the finest entertainment to come to the region. With two premium venues, the du Arena and du Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in partnership with FLASH Entertainment, du Live! is committed to bringing high quality, regionally-relevant and family-orientated live acts to the UAE.

For more images, please click here: https://we.tl/0VZD8sCtxq

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT FLASH ENTERTAINMENT

Based in Abu Dhabi, FLASH Entertainment(ThinkFLASH)is the region's leading live events company, with a proven track record in delivering world-class events from movie premieres and classical shows to international sports events and megastar music concerts. FLASH offers comprehensive 360-degree event management solutions from concepts and designs through to coordinating every stage of production. The company is committed to providing the region with diverse entertainment programs, grass roots creativity and stimulating the local economy and events industry.

Since 2008, FLASH has diversified its business portfolio, delivering 307 major events, receiving 35 industry awards and welcoming close to 7 million fans through the doors.

From global superstars Coldplay, the Rolling Stones and Rihanna, to dance festival Creamfields and Disney in Concert: Frozen, the team at FLASH is proud to have hosted an unparalleled line-up of talent live in Abu Dhabi.

For more information visit http://www.thinkflash.ae

About du

du is a vibrant and multiple award-winning telecommunications service provider serving 9 million individual customers with its mobile, fixedline, broadband internet, and Home services over its 4G LTE network. du also caters to over 100,000 UAE businesses with its vast range of ICT and managed services. Since its launch in 2007, du has many UAE firsts to its credit, including introduction of Pay by the Second® billing system, IPTV and self-service portal.

du is ideally placed to support the realisation of UAE Vision 2021 and transformation of Dubai into a Smart City. du is also the official strategic partner of the Smart Dubai Office and the platform provider for Smart Dubai. Following the successful testing of the Middle East's first Internet of Things (IoT) network, du is on course to complete deployment of its IoT network in 2016.

Brand Finance ranked du as the 12th most valuable brand in the Middle East in 2016. du previously won the coveted Brand of the year title by Superbrands Middle East in 2013. The company has been recognised with several other awards such as ISO 27001 certification of Managed Security Services and having the distinction of opening UAE's first LEED Platinum Certified Green Shop. du also has the unique distinction of the first telecom in the world to release Sustainability Report based on GRI-G4 guidelines in 2014. du is also credited with du's world-class teleport is the largest of its kind in the Middle East and ranked among the top teleports in the world by World teleport Association.

du is 39.5 percent owned by Emirates Investment Authority, 19.75 percent by Mubadala Development Company PJSC, 19.5 percent by Emirates Communications and Technology LLC and the remaining by public shareholders. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the company trades under the name 'du'.

About du Arena

Now this is entertainment as it should be! The du Arena is the place to be in the UAE for world class live entertainment. Having hosted more than 70 artists since opening in 2009, its stage has been graced by the likes of The Who, Coldplay, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Beyoncé, Linkin Park, Kings of Leon, Aerosmith, Guns 'n' Roses, Shakira, Snoop Dogg, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Eminem, Paul McCartney, David Guetta, Metallica and regional superstar Amr Diab,JAY-Z, Justin Timberlake, Black Sabbath, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. This premier, award-winning venue has entertained more than 7 million people.

Offering an unrivalled live music experience synonymous with duLive!, the du Arena is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi - the region's leading entertainment and leisure destination. It is the largest outdoor concert venue in the Middle East, with the shortest queuing times in the region, free parking for over 5,000 cars, rapid transport links to downtown Abu Dhabi and Dubai andeasy, walking-distance accesstoa host of world-class hotels, restaurants and leisure facilities across Yas Island.

About du Forum

Bringing the du Live! experience to various types of events, the du Forum is the first-choice mid-capacity venue for live entertainment in the UAE. It is situated on Yas Island (http://www.yasisland.ae ), the ultimate entertainment destination in the heart of the UAE's Capital, Abu Dhabi. Custom-built and state-of-the-art, the du Forum encapsulates the du Live! Experience to add life to life all year round, hosting events such as live concerts, DJ shows, club nights, theatre, comedy, film, private and corporate functions. Recently the du Forum has hosted a multitude of international stars and events including: The Jacksons, Chris Tucker, Jeff Dunham and Sarah Geronimo, World Football Celebrations and Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

The du Forum is just a 10-minute drive from downtown Abu Dhabi and a 45-minute drive from Dubai Media City. With a powerful inbuilt air conditioning system ensuring year-round comfort for events, and secure, free parking for over 1,500 cars, it is a short walk from over 3,600 rooms in three, four and five-star hotels. The du Forum is just minutes away from the world-renowned Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari World, Yas Links and the Yas Marina & Yacht Club.