NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - A consortium comprising QIC Ltd., Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s private equity arm and China's Pagoda Investment agreed to buy Australian healthcare company Icon Cancer Care Group, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The group agreed to buy Icon, owned by Australian buyout firm Quadrant Private Equity Pty, for more than A$1 billion. An announcement may be made as early as this week, the report said.



