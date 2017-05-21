PokerStars to Host the Biggest Day in Online Poker History With $28 Million in Guaranteed Prizes

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, May 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Guaranteed $1 million first-prize in two events

PokerStars, an Amaya, Inc (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) brand, is hosting what is expected to be the biggest day in online tournament poker history with 1,275 tournaments and a total guaranteed prize pool of more than $28 million making it a must-play day for poker fans across the globe.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514392/PokerStars.jpg )



The precedent-setting day will be Sunday May 21, coinciding with the PokerStars Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) Main Event. At least two players will become millionaires as a result of two tournaments with guaranteed first-prize of at least $1 million.

"This is a really special day for us and our players, which will go down in online poker history as a record breaking moment." said Severin Rasset, Director of Poker Innovations and Operations at PokerStars. "The huge prizepools on offer further cement our position as the biggest and the best and on Sunday when players compete for $28 million we will be delivering millions of winning moments too."

Highlights of Sunday's schedule include:

SCOOP Main Event, May 21, 14:00 ET

SCOOP Event-01 Phase 2, May 21, 12:30 ET

SCOOP has already awarded $59 million across the series so far. The biggest SCOOP 2017 winner so far is 'BIack88' who won $702,658.75 in Event 15-H the 8-max High Roller NLHE, while 'fityfmi' scooped $141,972.57 from a buy-in of $215 in the low-stakes edition of Event 15.

For further information, please contact: press@pokerstars.com

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 165 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is the flagship brand of Rational Group, which is ultimately owned by Amaya Inc. (Nasdaq: AYA; TSX: AYA) and owns gaming and related businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, and the PokerStars Championship, the PokerStars Festival and the PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour brands (incorporating the European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour). PokerStars is the world's most licensed online gaming brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 17 jurisdictions. PokerStars.com and PokerStars.eu operate globally under licenses from the Isle of Man and Malta governments, respectively.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

