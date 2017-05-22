

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 14.8 percent on year after jumping 15.8 percent in March. Exports are called higher by 8.0 percent, slowing from 12.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 520.7 billion yen, down from 614.7 billion a month earlier.



Japan also will see final March figures for its leading and coincident indexes; the previous readings were 105.5 and 114.6, respectively.



Taiwan will provide April data for unemployment; in March, the jobless rate was 3.84 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX