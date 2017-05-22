Metamako Shortlisted for The Finnies - Australia's Fintech Awards

SYDNEY, NEW YORK and LONDON, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Metamako, the leading specialist provider of FPGA-enabled high-performance networking platforms, has been shortlisted in Australia's FinTech Awards, known as the Finnie Awards, in the 'Excellence in Establishing Market Presence: Global' category, primarily due to the company's phenomenal growth in the leading financial markets of North America, Europe and Asia. The Finnies are an awards programme, created for the Australian FinTech community, with the aim of recognising and rewarding the community by honouring innovation, growth and collaboration within FinTech in Australia.

Dave Snowdon, CTO and founder of Metamako, said: "Australia has developed into the leading innovation and technology hub for Asia-Pacific and it's great to be shortlisted from an impressive list of FinTech specialists. Right from the outset, when Metamako launched four years ago, our goal was to bring the fastest network solutions to the global financial markets. Being a relatively new company, it's a real honour to be recognised for building a global market presence as an Australian business, and it's really special to be in the inaugural Finnie list."

Metamako's clients are in the US, APAC and Europe, and in the last two years it has opened offices in New York, London and Tokyo. Its clients include financial institutions, such as banks and exchanges, the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) and LMAX, a UK-based FX exchange, among them. Metamako has a number of global partners: the US-based Westcon Group and the Australian Pro IT.

Snowdon added: "Over 95% of our business is exports, with our products being designed, developed and built in Australia, which makes us very proud of our contribution to the Australian economy. Our technology-centric team of 35 people in Sydney, based in the Stone & Chalk FinTech hub, is very diverse."

In independent benchmark tests carried out by the highly-respected Securities Technology Analysis Center LLC (STAC®), Metamako set records for Layer 1 switches, averaging just 5 nanoseconds for each switch hop. Metamako is the leading specialist in deterministic ultra-low latency devices for the trading community, exchanges and telco providers.

About Metamako

Metamako is a cutting-edge device company, founded in 2013, with a goal of simplifying networks, reducing latency and increasing flexibility.

The founders, Scott Newham, Dave Snowdon and Charles Thomas, have extensive experience engineering high-performance hardware and software for financial markets, and other users for whom keeping latency to a minimum is vitally important. Metamako's solutions have built-in intelligence and are rich in features, using state-of-art of technology to keep latency to an absolute minimum.

MetaConnect 96 is the latest in a range of high-performance network products which Metamako has brought to market.

For more information visit http://www.metamako.com

