Cunningham Lindsey Formally Opens Tokyo Office

Cunningham Lindsey, a global leader in loss adjusting and claims management services,last week(17 May) formally opened its Tokyo office. The Tokyo office is the first Cunningham Lindsey owned operation in Japan and will be directed under the leadership of Yutaka Tada.

Attending the formal opening was Global CEO Jane Tutoki, Damon Bennett, CEO of Cunningham Lindsey Asia Pacific and Yutaka Tada, General Manager, Japan. Mr Tada joined Cunningham Lindsey in January this year and leads the firms' operations in Japan.

CEO Jane Tutoki said, "Japan is one of the most import insurance markets in the world, second only to the US in terms of commercial insurance. It is important that we have a local presence in the country so we can support the insurance market both in Japan and the surrounding regions. Our Japan office reflects our ambition to be able to service our clients wherever they are located with local expertise, a deep understanding of their culture and in their own language."

Yutaka Tada added, "Cunningham Lindsey is well known around the world as a leader in providing the insurance market with a first rate claims management service. Having our experts here in Tokyo will enable us to provide Japan based insurers and customers with a better, faster, local service."

Cunningham Lindsey is a leading provider of claims management services to the insurance market. The group's expertise is deployed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year across a wide range of disciplines, from risk management to technical loss adjusting. Cunningham Lindsey serves clients in the insurance industry in more than 60 countries with over 6,000 employees. Our Asia Pacific team includes operations in 10 countries with 1,200 employees.

