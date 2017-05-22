

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 481.7 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That was shy of expectations for 520.7 billion yen, and it was down from 614.7 billion yen in March.



Exports were up 7.5 percent on year to 6.329 trillion yen - missing forecasts for an increase of 8.0 percent after rising 12.0 percent in the previous month.



Imports jumped an annual 15.1 percent to 5.847 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 14.8 percent but down from 15.8 percent a month earlier.



