

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is considering significant changes to the auto maker's senior leadership team amid tension among top executives, dissatisfaction with the stock price and a drive to clarify the company's strategy, the Wall Street journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The moves could include a shuffling of executives who were hired or rose to prominence during the tenure of Alan Mulally, the company's chief executive for eight years ending in 2014.



Bill Ford, Ford's executive chairman, and the board of directors are taking an influential role in the discussions, the report said. Ford served as CEO until Mulally's hiring. Chief Executive Mark Fields has proposed certain personnel changes as part of the process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX