

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 481.7 billion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That was shy of expectations for 520.7 billion yen, and it was down from the downwardly revised 614.0 billion yen in March (originally 614.7 billion).



The April figure was down 40.6 percent on year from the 811.259 billion yen surplus in April 2016.



Exports were up 7.5 percent on year to 6.329 trillion yen - missing forecasts for an increase of 8.0 percent after rising 12.0 percent in the previous month.



Exports to Asia surged 12.2 percent on year to 3.448 trillion yen, while exports to China alone advanced an annual 14.8 percent to 1.187 trillion yen.



Exports to the United States added an annual 2.6 percent to 1.232 trillion yen, and exports to the European Union gained 2.2 percent to 717.834 billion yen.



Imports jumped an annual 15.1 percent to 5.847 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 14.8 percent but down from 15.8 percent a month earlier.



Imports from Asia were up 10.2 percent on year to 2.831 trillion yen, while imports from China alone advanced 7.5 percent to 1.430 trillion yen.



Imports from the United States climbed 9.8 percent on year to 645.493 billion yen, and imports from the European Union gained 5.4 percent to 656.762 billion yen.



The adjusted trade surplus was 97.6 billion yen, missing forecasts for 259.6 billion yen and down from the downwardly revised 106.4 billion yen surplus in March (originally 172.2 billion yen).



