

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market picked up less than a single point on Friday - but that was enough to snap the two-day slide in which it fallen more than 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now remains just above the 3,090-point plateau and it is expected to creep higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to an improving outlook for interest rates and a bounce in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished barely higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index added 0.49 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 3,090.63 after trading between 3,081.28 and 3,095.48. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 2.28 points or 0.12 percent to end at 1,853.71.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.29 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.40 percent, Vanke gained 0.68 percent, Gemdale eased 0.09 percent, PetroChina lost 0.26 percent, China Shenhua advanced 0.60 percent, Zijin Mining fell 0.92 percent and Jiangxi Changyun slid 0.60 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher on Friday, offsetting some of the damage from earlier in the week.



The Dow advanced 141.82 points or 0.7 percent to 20,804.84, while the NASDAQ rose 28.57 points or 0.5 percent to 6,083.70 and the S&P gained 16.01 points or 0.7 percent to 2,381.73. For the week, the NASDAQ fell 0.6 percent, and the Dow and the S&P both lost 0.4 percent.



Positive sentiment was generated by comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard raising questions about the need for another increase in interest rates next month.



Considerable strength was also visible among energy stocks, which moved higher along with the price of crude oil. Crude for June delivery jumped $0.98 to $50.33 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX