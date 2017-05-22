

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Cloud-computing company Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) announced the private cloud deployment of SAIC Volkswagen, a Sino-German joint venture between Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. or SAIC Motor, and Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE).



SAIC Volkswagen completed thorough market analysis concluding on the decision to run a private cloud deployment proof of concept or PoC with Nutanix.



According to Nutanix, the speed and ease of deployment enabled the automotive giant to continue innovating efficiently without worrying about the fundamental IT support needed across its many departments ranging from research and development to manufacturing, transportation, logistics, car sales and consumer relations programs.



SAIC Volkswagen's business critical applications - including the corporate internal management system, reporting system, and process management system, as well as the POC test server for new product solutions - are supported by over 1,000 servers with a lean, 20-strong IT team.



