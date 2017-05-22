Megaport Appoints Belle Lajoie as Chief Commercial Officer

BRISBANE, Australia, May 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), the leader in global Software Defined Networking (SDN), today announced that Belle Lajoie, a founding member of Megaport and previously Executive Vice President, Asia-Pacific at Megaport, has been appointed to the position of Chief Commercial Officer for the Company.

Lajoie has been working in the Internet industry with Megaport founder, Bevan Slattery for ten years, and has primarily focused on delivering large scale sales and operations solutions to peering, data centre, dark fibre infrastructure, and data services organisations. She has spent her career working as an integral member of leadership teams at both PIPE Networks and NEXTDC and is an expert at rapidly growing technology organisations from startup to scale.

Lajoie will be responsible for leading the Company's sales strategy globally, leading global business development, channel relationships, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and leading digital and regional marketing strategies aligned with revenue acceleration. She will report directly to Megaport's Chief Executive Officer, Vincent English. Her previous role has been backfilled internally.

"Belle has been with Megaport since inception and has been instrumental in bringing our Asia-Pacific business to where it is today," said Vincent English, CEO, Megaport. "Belle's experience will enhance our global business and we are all looking forward to working with her in this capacity to achieve even greater things at Megaport."

"I'm excited to lead the global team to continue to grow and expand at a pace that captures our first-mover advantage," said Belle Lajoie, CCO, Megaport. "Aligning our global strategy, maximizing our channel engagement, scaling our sales engine, and aligning our customer journey to a self-serve, cloud-based consumption model are top priorities. We have a world class team driving upward momentum to capture the unique opportunity Megaport has created by transforming the SDN landscape."

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various markets.

Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide the most secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and connects over 670 customers throughout 150 data centres in 37 cities across 19 countries. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner.

To learn more about Megaport, please visit: www.megaport.com.

