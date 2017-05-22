

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market opened higher on Monday following the positive cues from Wall Street and higher crude oil prices. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



However, the market has pared some of its initial gains and is now modestly higher. Investors are digesting Japanese trade data, which showed that Japan's trade surplus missed expectations.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 71.77 points or 0.37 percent to 19,662.53, off a high of 19,722.93 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is down 0.2 percent, Sony is declining 0.5 percent and Toshiba is lower by 0.2 percent, while Canon is adding 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.5 percent and Honda is advancing more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is higher by almost 1 percent on higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Kubota Corp. is gaining more than 5 percent, Ricoh is rising more than 4 percent and Comsys Holdings is advancing more than 3 percent. On the flip side, Shionogi & Co. is losing almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said Monday that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 481.7 billion yen in April. That was shy of expectations for 520.7 billion yen, and was down from the downwardly revised 614.0 billion yen in March.



Exports were up 7.5 percent on year to 6.329 trillion yen - missing forecasts for an increase of 8.0 percent after rising 12.0 percent in the previous month. Imports jumped an annual 15.1 percent to 5.847 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 14.8 percent, but was down from 15.8 percent a month earlier.



Japan also will see final March figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 111 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks extended gains on Friday from the previous session as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively low levels following the substantial weakness that was seen two days ago. President Donald Trump sought to reassure Americans he was focused on efforts to create jobs, cut taxes and repeal and replace Obamacare despite the recent scandals that have plagued the White House.



The Dow advanced 141.82 points or 0.7 percent to 20,804.84, the Nasdaq rose 28.57 points or 0.5 percent to 6,083.70 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.01 points or 0.7 percent to 2,381.73.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures jumped above $50 a barrel Friday despite industry data showing the domestic rig count continued to rise. WTI crude for June delivery jumped $0.98 or 2 percent to close at $50.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



